Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CRH were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CRH opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $52.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH Profile

CRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.