Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 42,552 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 35,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 665.8% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 480,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 418,150 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Stock Down 2.5 %

HA stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96.

Insider Transactions at Hawaiian

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The company had revenue of $741.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $108,514.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $108,514.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,894.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,340 shares of company stock worth $235,073. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

