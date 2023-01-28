Comerica Bank Sells 10,285 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,213,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 122,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 10.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,566,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,174,000 after purchasing an additional 991,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEO has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NEO stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.06. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $23.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.