Comerica Bank Sells 1,165 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter valued at $1,467,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 899,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,782,000 after acquiring an additional 42,177 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 58.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MCRI opened at $76.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.25. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

MCRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.