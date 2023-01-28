Comerica Bank Sells 12,260 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $12,038,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after buying an additional 976,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 801,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 701,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 332.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 612,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 470,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

Insider Transactions at Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $80,303.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,899 shares in the company, valued at $390,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $80,303.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,899 shares in the company, valued at $390,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares in the company, valued at $732,792.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $918.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is -129.58%.

Redwood Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

