Comerica Bank Sells 1,505 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Unitil were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 2.8% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 488,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unitil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Unitil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 352,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTL opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $819.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

