Comerica Bank Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after acquiring an additional 79,437 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,798,000 after buying an additional 31,114 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 427,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,036,000 after buying an additional 18,362 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 339,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 42,055 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $88.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average is $82.72. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $101.38.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.