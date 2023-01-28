Comerica Bank Sells 1,643 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.00. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $58.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $323.84 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 22.51%.

Several analysts have commented on MMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $46,194.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,052.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $46,194.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $327,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,185 shares of company stock worth $290,563. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

