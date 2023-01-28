Comerica Bank Sells 2,065 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2,112.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 665,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after acquiring an additional 634,989 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1,264.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 250,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,816,000 after acquiring an additional 178,771 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 57,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $991.83 million, a PE ratio of -121.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $315.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

