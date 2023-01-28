Comerica Bank Sells 2,810 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RadNet were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RadNet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RadNet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in RadNet by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in RadNet by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,231.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,231.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $58,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,856.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RDNT opened at $20.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 169.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.17 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

