Comerica Bank Sells 3,955 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $671.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.17 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

