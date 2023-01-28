Comerica Bank Sells 4,525 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 739.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in SkyWest by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Price Performance

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $789.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKYW. Cowen decreased their price objective on SkyWest to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SkyWest in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

SkyWest Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.