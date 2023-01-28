Comerica Bank Sells 5,475 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iStar were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 1,428.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iStar in the second quarter worth $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 19.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of iStar in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of iStar in the second quarter worth $159,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iStar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAR. TheStreet lowered iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

iStar Price Performance

iStar Company Profile

NYSE:STAR opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. iStar Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $26.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a current ratio of 10.74.

(Get Rating)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.