Comerica Bank Sells 6,285 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.89. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $15.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.41 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

