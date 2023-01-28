Comerica Bank Sells 6,483 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Under Armour by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Under Armour by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Under Armour by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.91.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $20.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

