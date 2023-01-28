Comerica Bank Sells 6,524 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,288,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,774,000 after acquiring an additional 918,126 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,555,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 97,631 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,985,000 after acquiring an additional 801,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.77.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 2.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

