Comerica Bank Sells 671 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,811,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,435,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,014,000 after purchasing an additional 59,436 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 46,753 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.39 per share, with a total value of $64,679.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,173.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,679.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $208,173.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $338,147.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $58.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.42. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $87.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.73 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Articles

