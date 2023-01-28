Comerica Bank Sells 6,795 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cars.com Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $59,009.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CARS opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,639.64 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $16.64.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.16 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 0.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cars.com

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.