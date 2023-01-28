Comerica Bank Sells 8,440 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Xperi were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Xperi by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,394,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after buying an additional 35,292 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 772,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 57,705 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 834,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after buying an additional 25,829 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 867,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after buying an additional 102,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Xperi Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.64 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Xperi Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

