Comerica Bank Takes $713,000 Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFH opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $74.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

