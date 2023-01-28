Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,775 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 171.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,789,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,057 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.1% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 223,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 0.1 %

REYN opened at $29.25 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.34 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

