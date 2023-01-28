Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 5.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 5.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

Shares of SSP stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $612.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.50 million. Research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on E.W. Scripps in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at E.W. Scripps

In other E.W. Scripps news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $140,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,794.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other E.W. Scripps news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $140,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,794.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps purchased 101,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $1,244,671.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 636,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,799,652.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About E.W. Scripps

(Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.