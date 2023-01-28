Compass Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,952 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.4% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $49,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.09.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $248.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.83 and its 200 day moving average is $249.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.