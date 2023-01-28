Connable Office Inc. Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,360 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.3% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 622,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $85,995,000 after acquiring an additional 23,848 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6,718.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 205,590 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,412,000 after acquiring an additional 202,575 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 69,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 55,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.04. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

