Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 811 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,158 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.5% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 27.0% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.93 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

