Credit Suisse Group Cuts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $275.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

NSC opened at $238.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.89. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

