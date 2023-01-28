Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Holdings Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,789 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 66.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 56.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in Crocs by 15.4% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crocs Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,939 shares of company stock worth $8,320,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $121.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.76. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $131.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $985.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.