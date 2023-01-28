CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $35.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s current price.

CSX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

