Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cutera were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Cutera by 9.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cutera by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Cutera by 3.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 477,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,789,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cutera in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 6.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.39. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.38). Cutera had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 225.70%. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CUTR shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Cutera from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

