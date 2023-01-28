D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $7.30 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.3% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.