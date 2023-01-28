Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,403,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 699,071 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 360,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,860 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,924,252. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $51,039.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,081.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,666,666 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares in the company, valued at $354,924,252. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.73. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.29 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 177.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.