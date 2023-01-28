Deltec Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.0% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Insider Activity

Apple Price Performance

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.