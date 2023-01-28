Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $17.31 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,348 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.2% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Apple Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

