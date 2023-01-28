Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,517,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after buying an additional 345,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after buying an additional 235,177 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 144,274 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,654,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,509,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $969.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $48,151.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,992.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $48,151.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,992.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $330,842.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,846.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,387 shares of company stock worth $727,591 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

