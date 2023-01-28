Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 123.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 30,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $348,835.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $782,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 30,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $348,835.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $782,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes bought 934,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,016.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 934,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,016.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,213 shares of company stock worth $500,690. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

