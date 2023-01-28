Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 228.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $761,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,591.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on EGLE shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $751.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.13 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.83 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 39.29%. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.11%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.48%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Articles

