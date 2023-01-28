Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) PT Raised to $523.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $505.00 to $523.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.

ELV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.84.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $492.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $431.50 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $502.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.26. The company has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 32.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

