Elevance Health’s (ELV) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $580.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q1 2023 earnings at $9.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $10.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $10.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $37.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ELV. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.84.

Shares of ELV opened at $492.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $502.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.26. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $431.50 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 32.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

