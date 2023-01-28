Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.82. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$170.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$161.08.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$157.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$105.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$166.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$159.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$137.26 and a 12-month high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.862 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.25%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

