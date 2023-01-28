Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Up 3,700.0% in January

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 3,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eramet Stock Performance

Eramet stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. Eramet has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Eramet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eramet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Eramet Company Profile

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Manganese, Nickel, Mineral Sands, and Lithium. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives. The Nickel division engages in mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications.

Featured Stories

