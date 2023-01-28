Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CRO Sells $380,005.56 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $863,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 2.10.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 71.00%. The company had revenue of $297.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXTR. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 90.8% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,000 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at $14,843,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at $10,115,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at $12,937,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

