Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,638,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 313.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 12,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $490,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,829 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 12,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $490,984.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,328 shares of company stock worth $3,524,104 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $381.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.05%. On average, analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

