Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,547 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.8% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $248.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.46.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Macquarie began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

