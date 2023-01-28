Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Purchases 124,011 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,905.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,011 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,931.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,992.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,888.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 32,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,312 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $100.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

