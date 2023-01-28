G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 34,065 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 58,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GIII. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 491,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,537.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 491,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,537.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amigo Victor Herrero purchased 10,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $125,294.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,317. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 279,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,534 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

GIII opened at $16.34 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $775.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.50). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

