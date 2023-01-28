Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,380 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after acquiring an additional 839,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after acquiring an additional 587,321 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $1,392,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNL shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

