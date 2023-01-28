Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gogo were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capco Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gogo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 29,337 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Gogo by 281.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 181,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 134,064 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in Gogo by 298.8% during the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 534,996 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Gogo during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Gogo during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Gogo had a net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $105.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOGO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

