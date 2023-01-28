Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 20.0% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of GFI opened at $11.80 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gold Fields Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Stories

