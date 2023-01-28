Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $80.48 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $91.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.83.

