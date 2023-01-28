Gouws Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gouws Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.8% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
